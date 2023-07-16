IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2023 Results (07/15)

We're now on THREADS!

IMPACT Wrestling recently held their 2023 Slammiversary PPV Event, which emanated from inside the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The show saw IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley defend his IMPACT World Championship against Nick Aldis in the main event.

Below are the results from the show, courtesy of IMPACTWrestling.com:

Countdown To Slammiversary Pre-Show:

- Jody Threat and Death Dollz (Courtney Rush and Jessicka) def. The SHAWntourage (Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal) in a 6-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

- Kenny King def. Joe Hendry (c) to become the new IMPACT Digital Media Champion.

Slammiversary PPV:

- KUSHIDA def. Jonathan Gresham, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Jake Something, Kevin Knight and Alan Angels in an Ultimate X Match to determine the #1 Contender for the IMPACT X-Division Championship.

- Gia Miller then interviews Kenny King after he defeated Joe Hendry to become the new IMPACT Digital Media Champion earlier tonight on Countdown to Slammiversary.

- Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly def. The Coven (KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde) (c) to become the new IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champions.

- Team Canada (Eric Young and Scott D’Amore) def. Bully Ray and Deaner in a Tag Team Match with Darren McCarty as the Special Guest Enforcer.

- Nick Aldis then vows to open the book of the Aldis era and defeat Alex Shelley for the IMPACT World Title.

- Lio Rush def. Chris Sabin (c) to become the new IMPACT X-Division Champion.

- We then head backstage, where Gia Miller catches up with IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley and questions whether the Machine Gun era is coming to an end. Shelley remains silent and walks off.

- SubCulture (Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster) def. ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) (c), Rich Swann and Sami Callihan and Brian Myers and Moose in a 4-Way Match to become the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions.

- Eddie Edwards def. Frankie Kazarian in a Singles Match.

- Trinity def. Deonna Purrazzo (c) to become the new IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

- Alex Shelley (c) def. Nick Aldis to retain his IMPACT World Championship. After the match, Alex Shelley is celebrating his victory when former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander makes his return from injury. Alexander then goes face to face with Shelley and says “I’m back” as Slammiversary goes off the air.