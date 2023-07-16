WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

ROH TV Spoilers Revealed from Calgary, Alberta, Canada (7/15/2023)

ROH recently held a new set of TV tapings at the Collision event in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Saturday night. Fans can look forward to watching these matches on an upcoming episode of ROH TV. Below are some exclusive spoilers from the event, courtesy of PWInsider.com: - Vincent and Dutch defeat The Boys aka The Tate Twins. Evil Uno came out after the match. Stu Grayson responded to that by beating up one of The Boys. It would appear Grayson and Uno will have some sort of confrontation at the Death Before Dishonor PPV. - Leyla Hirsch defeated the returning Nicole “Nikki” Matthews. - Josh Woods defeated James Stone in a Pure Wrestling Rules Champion. - ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Nikita in a Proving Ground Match. Athena kept beating the hell out of her after. - The Workhorsemen vs. The Kingdom with Maria Kanellis vs. The Bollywood Boyz vs. Action Andretti & Darius Martin. The Kingdom won. ⚡ Mark Briscoe Sidelined With Injury, Ruled Out for ROH's Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View According to Tony Khan, Mark Briscoe is presently dealing with an injury that prevents him from obtaining medical clearance for his particip [...] — Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 12:25AM

