Mark Briscoe Sidelined With Injury, Ruled Out for ROH's Death Before Dishonor Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

According to Tony Khan, Mark Briscoe is presently dealing with an injury that prevents him from obtaining medical clearance for his participation in ROH's upcoming pay-per-view event, Death Before Dishonor 2023.

Tony Khan tweted on Twitter:

“Due to an injury reported this week, Mark Briscoe cannot be cleared to wrestle at ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor next Friday 7/21.
We all wish @SussexCoChicken the very best in his recovery.

“ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO is on training sabbatical to prepare for the huge week ahead, with #BloodAndGuts on Wednesday at #AEWDynamite + his championship defense at Death Before Dishonor ppv next Friday.

“We will address Claudio’s ppv title challenger next week, following the highly anticipated Blood and Guts event on TBS.

“Again, everyone at @AEW + @ringofhonor is wishing Mark Briscoe the very best in his injury recovery.

“Thank you all.”

WNS wishes Mark Briscoe all the very best.

Tags: #aew #roh #ring of honor #mark briscoe

