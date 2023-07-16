Thunderstorm Interruption at AEW Battle of the Belts VII Causes Major Technical Issues

We're now on THREADS!

During the AEW Battle of the Belts VII event on Saturday night, Toni Storm put her AEW women's title on the line against Taya Valkyrie.

However, an unexpected thunderstorm caused the TNT feed to cut out in the middle of the match. Following a commercial break, viewers were treated to footage from Julia Hart's match on last week's Collision.

As the broadcast resumed, the announcers confirmed that the feed interruption was due to inclement weather. Unfortunately, the outcome of the women's title match was not explicitly revealed at that moment.

However, it was later clarified that Toni Storm successfully retained her title. Footage was shown, depicting Storm securing the victory with an assist from Ruby Soho. Fans who missed the match can catch it on demand as part of the full show available on the TNT app.