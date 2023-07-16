Eric Young Opts Out of WWE Return, Citing Vince McMahon's Presence; Returns to IMPACT Wrestling

We're now on THREADS!

After being under contract with WWE for a while, Eric Young's much-anticipated return to the company never materialized due to the influence of Vince McMahon.

Young has now had two stints with WWE. He worked for the company from 2016 to early 2020 as part of the group known as Sanity. Young led the faction, which started in NXT and was later moved to SmackDown. However, he was released by the Vince McMahon regime in April 2020.

Following Vince McMahon's alleged "retirement" in July 2022, Paul "Triple H" Levesque took the reins of WWE creative, leading to Young's return in November 2022.

A new report from Fightful Select indicates that Young requested his release from WWE in April 2023, right after Endeavor's acquisition of WWE was announced. According to Fightful, "Eric Young didn't want to work with Vince McMahon after the Endeavor deal was announced."

The report also reveals that Young's request for release was granted in April 2023, and his 90-day no-compete clause expired last week,

Eric Young made his return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2023 on Saturday