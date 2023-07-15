WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

WWE Superstar Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly Sidelined with Separated Shoulder Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

WWE Superstar Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly Sidelined with Separated Shoulder Injury

WWE Superstar Elton Prince, known for his involvement in the tag team Pretty Deadly, is currently facing an injury setback.

Reports from PWInsider indicate that Prince sustained a separated shoulder during the recent episode of WWE SmackDown. Consequently, he will be taking time off from in-ring competition. The exact duration of his absence has not been disclosed at this time.

This injury became evident when Prince was spotted wearing a sling following Pretty Deadly's tag team encounter with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

WNS wishes Elton Prince all the very best with his recovery.

Gunther Becomes Third-Longest Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Surpasses 400-Day Mark

Gunther, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, has achieved yet another remarkable feat in his reign. Surpassing the 400-day mark, he h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 15, 2023 07:23PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #elton prince #pretty deadly

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82780/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer