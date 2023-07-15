WWE Superstar Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly Sidelined with Separated Shoulder Injury

We're now on THREADS!

WWE Superstar Elton Prince, known for his involvement in the tag team Pretty Deadly, is currently facing an injury setback.

Reports from PWInsider indicate that Prince sustained a separated shoulder during the recent episode of WWE SmackDown. Consequently, he will be taking time off from in-ring competition. The exact duration of his absence has not been disclosed at this time.

This injury became evident when Prince was spotted wearing a sling following Pretty Deadly's tag team encounter with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.

WNS wishes Elton Prince all the very best with his recovery.