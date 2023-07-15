Gunther Becomes Third-Longest Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Surpasses 400-Day Mark

We're now on THREADS!
Gunther, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion, has achieved yet another remarkable feat in his reign. Surpassing the 400-day mark, he has solidified his position as a dominant titleholder.
In June 2022, Gunther emerged victorious over Ricochet, claiming the Intercontinental Championship
This now means Gunther has now secured the third-longest reign in the history of the Intercontinental Championship, trailing behind only the legendary Superstars, The Honky Tonk Man and Macho Man Randy Savage. The Honky Tonk Man, holding the record for the longest reign, maintained his championship status for an astonishing 454 days.
