Montez Ford Opens Up About Pursuing Solo Success In WWE

We're now on THREADS!

WWE SmackDown Superstar, Montez Ford recently addressed the potential for a solo career, reflecting on his childhood dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

Despite the success of Ford and Angelo Dawkins as the popular tag team, Street Profits, there has been ongoing speculation about the duo eventually pursuing individual paths.

During an interview with USA Today Sports, Ford acknowledged the rumors and openly shared his lifelong aspiration of capturing the WWE Championship.

Ford expressed, "Ever since I was a child, it has always been my dream to become the WWE champion. And you can't achieve that as a tag team wrestler."

He continued, "While being part of a tag team is fulfilling, there's something special about being out there on your own. It has always been one of my ultimate goals, and I continuously strive and train towards that."