Rhea Ripley Reacts to Production Botch During WWE SmackDown Match

The WWE Women's World Champion has responded to a production mishap during the July 14 edition of SmackDown.
In the main event, Bianca Belair challenged Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. However, the match encountered a disruption in its closing moments when Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Ms. Money in the Bank IYO SKY interfered.
During Belair's entrance, there was a production error, causing Rhea Ripley's titantron video to play instead of Belair's. This mistake was captured by the cameras before the production team rectified it after a few seconds. Ripley took to Twitter to address the incident, humorously stating:
"Even the production team is thinking about Mami 🤭"
Even the production team are thinking about Mami 🤭 https://t.co/GQYu7YMXAL— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 15, 2023
