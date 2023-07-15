WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley Reacts to Production Botch During WWE SmackDown Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

The WWE Women's World Champion has responded to a production mishap during the July 14 edition of SmackDown.

In the main event, Bianca Belair challenged Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. However, the match encountered a disruption in its closing moments when Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Ms. Money in the Bank IYO SKY interfered.

During Belair's entrance, there was a production error, causing Rhea Ripley's titantron video to play instead of Belair's. This mistake was captured by the cameras before the production team rectified it after a few seconds. Ripley took to Twitter to address the incident, humorously stating:

"Even the production team is thinking about Mami 🤭"

Source: twitter.com
