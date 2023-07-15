Booker T Believes WWE Made the Right Call with Dominik Mysterio

We're now on THREADS!

Since its evolution into a developmental brand in 2012, WWE NXT has served as a crucial stepping stone for most WWE Superstars, providing them with the platform to hone their skills before making their way to the main roster. However, there have been notable exceptions to this established path.

Dominik Mysterio made his professional wrestling debut at SummerSlam in 2020 without going through the NXT system. While some critics argue that Mysterio should have begun his journey in WWE NXT, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T holds the belief that the company made the correct decision. He made his comments on his Hall of Fame podcast:

“[Dominik’s] not like Rey Mysterio (his father), but he’s like Rey Mysterio at the same time, if you understand what I mean. He’s so much taller, but his athleticism, his timing, the grace, the flawlessness, he does everything. He does everything good.”

“I was listening to him talk and he was saying that the original plan was to start him out in the ‘NXT’ program and I think that would have been a mistake. I really do. I think they’ve slipped on a banana peel and they got a bona fide star that they’re going to be able to work with for the next 15 years.”