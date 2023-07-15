Steve Maclin's Backstage Injury Update: No Surgery Required

We're now on THREADS!

There's an update on Steve Maclin, the injured IMPACT Wrestling star and former world champion, courtesy of Fightful Select.

Maclin recently sustained a groin tear, resulting in his withdrawal from tonight's Slammiversary 2023. The report also mentions that surgery won't be necessary for his recovery.

As for Maclin's return timeline, it remains uncertain at the moment. In light of his absence, Cody Deaner stepped in to replace him in the scheduled tag team match alongside Bully Ray against PCO and Scott D'Amore at tonight's Slammiversary event.