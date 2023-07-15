WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Steve Maclin's Backstage Injury Update: No Surgery Required

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 15, 2023

Steve Maclin's Backstage Injury Update: No Surgery Required

There's an update on Steve Maclin, the injured IMPACT Wrestling star and former world champion, courtesy of Fightful Select.

Maclin recently sustained a groin tear, resulting in his withdrawal from tonight's Slammiversary 2023. The report also mentions that surgery won't be necessary for his recovery.

As for Maclin's return timeline, it remains uncertain at the moment. In light of his absence, Cody Deaner stepped in to replace him in the scheduled tag team match alongside Bully Ray against PCO and Scott D'Amore at tonight's Slammiversary event.

Trinity to Receive Support from Close Friend Mercedes Mone at IMPACT Slammiversary

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, it has been reported Mercedes Moné is expected to be attending IMPACT Slammiversary, as sourc [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 08:51PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #steve maclin

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82779/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer