Trinity to Receive Support from Close Friend Mercedes Mone at IMPACT Slammiversary

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, it has been reported Mercedes Moné is expected to be attending IMPACT Slammiversary, as sources indicate that she will be there to show support for Trinity. However, it is however unlikely that Moné will make an on-camera appearance.

Moné supported her close friend Trinity when the former WWE star made her debut at the Spring Slugfest tapings in April. During the pay-per-view event, Trinity will be challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship.

Trinity recently expressed that she and Moné have always shared a special connection, built through years of working together and experiencing various aspects of the wrestling industry side by side.