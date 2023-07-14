WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Trinity to Receive Support from Close Friend Mercedes Mone at IMPACT Slammiversary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

Trinity to Receive Support from Close Friend Mercedes Mone at IMPACT Slammiversary

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, it has been reported Mercedes Moné is expected to be attending IMPACT Slammiversary, as sources indicate that she will be there to show support for Trinity. However, it is however unlikely that Moné will make an on-camera appearance.

Moné supported her close friend Trinity when the former WWE star made her debut at the Spring Slugfest tapings in April. During the pay-per-view event, Trinity will be challenging Deonna Purrazzo for the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship.

Trinity recently expressed that she and Moné have always shared a special connection, built through years of working together and experiencing various aspects of the wrestling industry side by side.

NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Collaborate for Exclusive FITE TV Broadcast of Multiverse United 2

NJPW has released an official statement revealing that the upcoming Multiverse United 2 event on August 20th will be presented in partnershi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 03:36PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #slammiversary #trinity #mercedes mone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82763/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer