NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling Collaborate for Exclusive FITE TV Broadcast of Multiverse United 2

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

NJPW has released an official statement revealing that the upcoming Multiverse United 2 event on August 20th will be presented in partnership with IMPACT Wrestling and will be available for exclusive viewing on FITE TV. The complete information can be found in the press release below.

After a thrilling event back in March in LA, NJPW and IMPACT are tying up once again on August 20 for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the bell Tolls. Joining All Star Junior Festival for All Star Weekend in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, this is sure to be a gripping event, with a lineup full of dream matched to be announced in the days to come.

Fans worldwide will be able to catch the action, live exclusively on FITE TV! Whether you’re in the 2300 Arena itself, or watching anywhere around the world, this night will be one to remember!

Multiverse United 2: For Whom the Bell Tolls is coming up on August 20 from the 2300 Arena in Philaelphia!


