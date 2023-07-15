Jim Cornette Criticizes WWE Wrestlers For Botched Spot In Recent Match

We're now on THREADS!

Jim Cornette shared his insights on several subjects during his appearance on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast.

One of the topics he discussed was the Spanish fly spot that took place in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match featuring Logan Paul and Ricochet. Unfortunately, the spot didn't go as intended, which was meant to initiate their feud. Instead, both wrestlers crashed down from the top rope and through two tables.

“They had to rush it because they were trying to f****** do a Goddamn tight rope act with the ladder still leaning on the top rope and two 200, well Logan Paul’s 200 and something pounds, Ricochet 160, on it and they backflipped off the top rope and went head first through the tables. Actually, through the second table. The first one just turned over ’cause they mostly missed that.

“What the f***, why would you even think you should do something like that if you could nail it 100 times out of 100,” Cornette said. “Why would either guy? The experienced professional Ricochet, oh my God. They very nearly went completely head first.”