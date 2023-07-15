Latest On Brian Pillman Jr. Spotted at WWE Performance Center

We're now on THREADS!

Further information has come to light regarding Brian Pillman Jr.'s current situation after he was spotted at the WWE Performance Center in recent days.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Brian Pillman Jr., who had been under contract with All Elite Wrestling was no longer listed on the company's roster page, and his contract had been allowed to expire.

Following his release from AEW, rumors emerged that Pillman was seen training at the WWE Performance Center merely days later. Naturally, speculation quickly spread that the company had swiftly moved to sign him to a contract.

A recent report from Fightful Select has shed light on the situation. The report confirms that Brian Pillman Jr. was indeed seen by multiple individuals at the Performance Center during the week. However, they spoke to sources within WWE who confirmed that Pillman had not been signed to a contract by the company. It appears that his time at the Performance Center was more of a "get to know you" meeting, as WWE had expressed interest in speaking with the promising young talent as soon as he became available.

The report further noted that while many such interactions at the Performance Center are usually conducted discreetly, Pillman's presence was openly visible during his time there