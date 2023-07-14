WWE To Host Talent Tryouts During SummerSlam Week in Detroit

We're now on THREADS!
WWE will be actively seeking new talent to join its ranks soon. With SummerSlam, the next premium live event, just a few weeks away on August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, the excitement is building.
It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE is organizing talent tryouts during SummerSlam week in Detroit. Performance Center coach Matt Bloom will be present to oversee the tryout camp.
