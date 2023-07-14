WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

WWE To Host Talent Tryouts During SummerSlam Week in Detroit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

WWE To Host Talent Tryouts During SummerSlam Week in Detroit

WWE will be actively seeking new talent to join its ranks soon. With SummerSlam, the next premium live event, just a few weeks away on August 5, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, the excitement is building.

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE is organizing talent tryouts during SummerSlam week in Detroit. Performance Center coach Matt Bloom will be present to oversee the tryout camp.

WWE RAW Star Spotted Backstage at SmackDown

There's a possibility of witnessing a surprise appearance from a WWE RAW superstar during tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Acco [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 08:47PM


Tags: #wwe #summerslam

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82764/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer