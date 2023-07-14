WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW Star Spotted Backstage at SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

There's a possibility of witnessing a surprise appearance from a WWE RAW superstar during tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

According to a report from PWInsider, Damian Priest was seen backstage at the arena in Raleigh, NC. While it hasn't been confirmed whether he will make an appearance on the show, it's plausible that he was brought in for the post-show dark segment.

WWE has been hinting at Priest breaking away from The Judgment Day faction in the near future.

NXT Star Spotted In Raleigh for WWE SmackDown, Role Uncertain

According to PWInsider, NXT superstar Odyssey Jones has been spotted in Raleigh, NC, ahead of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdow [...]

