WWE RAW Star Spotted Backstage at SmackDown

There's a possibility of witnessing a surprise appearance from a WWE RAW superstar during tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
According to a report from PWInsider, Damian Priest was seen backstage at the arena in Raleigh, NC. While it hasn't been confirmed whether he will make an appearance on the show, it's plausible that he was brought in for the post-show dark segment.
WWE has been hinting at Priest breaking away from The Judgment Day faction in the near future.
