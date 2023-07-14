WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NXT Star Spotted In Raleigh for WWE SmackDown, Role Uncertain

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

According to PWInsider, NXT superstar Odyssey Jones has been spotted in Raleigh, NC, ahead of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. While the specifics of his involvement remain unknown, it is uncertain whether he will be utilized in any capacity.

Trick Williams was brought in last week but ultimately went unused.

Asuka and Bianca Belair Clash for WWE Women's Championship On Tonight's SmackDown

Tonight, a new episode of Friday Night SmackDown as WWE brings you closer to SummerSlam 2023. While the anticipation builds, the following w [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 04:17PM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #smackdown

