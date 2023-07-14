NXT Star Spotted In Raleigh for WWE SmackDown, Role Uncertain

We're now on THREADS!
According to PWInsider, NXT superstar Odyssey Jones has been spotted in Raleigh, NC, ahead of tonight's episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown. While the specifics of his involvement remain unknown, it is uncertain whether he will be utilized in any capacity.
Trick Williams was brought in last week but ultimately went unused.
