Asuka and Bianca Belair Clash for WWE Women's Championship On Tonight's SmackDown

Tonight, a new episode of Friday Night SmackDown as WWE brings you closer to SummerSlam 2023. While the anticipation builds, the following will air on tonight's broadcast:

- WWE Women's Championship: Witness a clash between the reigning champion, Asuka, vs. Bianca Belair.

- The aftermath of Jey Uso's challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal title

More is expected to be announced in the lead-up to tonight's live broadcast on FOX.