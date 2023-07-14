Asuka and Bianca Belair Clash for WWE Women's Championship On Tonight's SmackDown

We're now on THREADS!
Tonight, a new episode of Friday Night SmackDown as WWE brings you closer to SummerSlam 2023. While the anticipation builds, the following will air on tonight's broadcast:
- WWE Women's Championship: Witness a clash between the reigning champion, Asuka, vs. Bianca Belair.
- The aftermath of Jey Uso's challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal title
More is expected to be announced in the lead-up to tonight's live broadcast on FOX.
