Asuka and Bianca Belair Clash for WWE Women's Championship On Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

Tonight, a new episode of Friday Night SmackDown as WWE brings you closer to SummerSlam 2023. While the anticipation builds, the following will air on tonight's broadcast:

- WWE Women's Championship: Witness a clash between the reigning champion, Asuka, vs. Bianca Belair.

- The aftermath of Jey Uso's challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal title

More is expected to be announced in the lead-up to tonight's live broadcast on FOX.

The Miz Shares Insights Into When He Will Slow Down His WWE Schedule

The Miz recently joined Busted Open Radio for an engaging conversation covering various topics. Among the discussions, the former WWE Champi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 01:05PM


