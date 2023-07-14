A&E's 'Biography To Spotlight Reigning Champion Roman Reigns In Upcoming Documentary

We're now on THREADS!

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer, an upcoming documentary on Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is currently in development.

A&E is said to be working on this documentary as part of the fourth season of their series "Biography: WWE Legends." Although the official announcement for the new season has not been made yet, the inclusion of Reigns suggests that it will delve into the stories of active WWE Superstars, a departure from the usual focus on retired Hall of Famers and Legends

Previous seasons of "Biography: WWE Legends" featured episodes on Edge, Rey Mysterio, Paige, and Charlotte Flair. As of now, there is no information regarding the release date for season four.