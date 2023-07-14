WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A&E's 'Biography To Spotlight Reigning Champion Roman Reigns In Upcoming Documentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer, an upcoming documentary on Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is currently in development.

A&E is said to be working on this documentary as part of the fourth season of their series "Biography: WWE Legends." Although the official announcement for the new season has not been made yet, the inclusion of Reigns suggests that it will delve into the stories of active WWE Superstars, a departure from the usual focus on retired Hall of Famers and Legends

Previous seasons of "Biography: WWE Legends" featured episodes on Edge, Rey Mysterio, Paige, and Charlotte Flair. As of now, there is no information regarding the release date for season four.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 06:02PM


