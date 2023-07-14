A&E's 'Biography To Spotlight Reigning Champion Roman Reigns In Upcoming Documentary

We're now on THREADS!
According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer, an upcoming documentary on Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is currently in development.
A&E is said to be working on this documentary as part of the fourth season of their series "Biography: WWE Legends." Although the official announcement for the new season has not been made yet, the inclusion of Reigns suggests that it will delve into the stories of active WWE Superstars, a departure from the usual focus on retired Hall of Famers and Legends
Previous seasons of "Biography: WWE Legends" featured episodes on Edge, Rey Mysterio, Paige, and Charlotte Flair. As of now, there is no information regarding the release date for season four.
⚡ WWE Considers Revamping Stage Setup for TV Events
WWE is looking to capitalize further on key markets for upcoming television events. Recently, they held a highly successful event at Madison [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 06:02PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com