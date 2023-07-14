WWE Considers Revamping Stage Setup for TV Events

We're now on THREADS!

WWE is looking to capitalize further on key markets for upcoming television events. Recently, they held a highly successful event at Madison Square Garden in New York City during last Friday's episode of SmackDown. The event attracted a staggering attendance of over 13,500 fans, setting a record for the largest live gate at the venue.

Dave Meltzer, in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, revealed that WWE has contemplated the idea of using a smaller stage setup for select TV events. Meltzer noted, "There is at least talk of doing a smaller stage at some arenas or TVs where the advance is strong." Previously, this concept wasn't given much consideration due to the fact that the current staging, which accommodates up to 12,000 to 13,000 attendees, exceeded the ticket sales for most events, excluding pay-per-view shows.

Meltzer also highlighted that WWE has consistently sold more than 15,000 tickets for shows like SmackDown in Puerto Rico and London. Considering this, it is possible that WWE could have achieved similar attendance numbers at MSG had they opted for a smaller stage setup.