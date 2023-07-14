WWE Superstar's Prank Leaves Bron Breakker Wondering if Tommaso Ciampa Is Truly Crazy!

We're now on THREADS!

A current WWE main roster superstar had some lighthearted fun with NXT star Bron Breakker by jokingly describing another wrestler as genuinely crazy.

During an appearance on The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross playfully recounted a prank he pulled on Bron Breakker, misleading the rookie by suggesting that Tommaso Ciampa was genuinely crazy!

"At the time, Tommaso was bulking up, and I complimented his new look. I recall the days of 'shred king' Tommaso in NXT. I've never shared this story before, but you'll appreciate it since you know Tommaso and his persona. When Bron Breakker was newly hired, he was a good kid who introduced himself to everyone."

"I wasn't present during the incident he witnessed one morning, but he approached me and said, 'Hey, can I talk to you for a minute?' I replied, 'Yeah, sure, what's up?' He then proceeded to say, 'Something happened with Tommaso this morning, and is he really crazy?' Bron went from zero to a hundred, yelling about all sorts of things. He just wanted to know the truth."

"Naturally, I had to keep a straight face and replied, 'Well, man, listen. He is genuinely crazy, and it's probably best to steer clear of him. Honestly, he's quite the loose cannon, and we're all unsure how to handle him. We tend to keep our distance from Tommaso.' Bron's reaction was priceless. He exclaimed, 'Holy shit.' I struggled to suppress a smile."

Karrion Kross went on to describe how he relayed this prank to Tommaso Ciampa and the latter's amusing response.

"I approached Tommaso while he was in the zone, cutting a promo. He gets into this trance-like state when he's focused, listening but gazing elsewhere. I leaned in and shared the story. At the end, he simply looked at me, let out a sigh, and averted his gaze."