Jim Ross Talks About John Cena's WrestleMania London Tease and Money in the Bank

During a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross covered a wide range of topics. One of the subjects he discussed was John Cena's remarks at Money in the Bank, where Cena expressed his desire to bring WWE WrestleMania to London. Following Cena's statement, he had a segment with Grayson Waller.

Ross commented on the matter, saying, "It costs you nothing. WWE hasn't officially announced the locations for future WrestleManias, but they likely have plans in place for the next one or two years. At some point, it would make sense to have a WrestleMania in London. From a territorial standpoint, it would be a logical move. So, why not? I didn't find it politically offensive at all. It's just a matter of promoting the biggest event while having a full house with 19,000 fans in attendance. London has been a well-cultivated market since SummerSlam '92, so why not go for it? John's surprise appearance was a nice touch, and it received a great reception from the audience. Ultimately, the audience's entertainment and satisfaction are the primary focus, and they definitely got their money's worth and more at Money in the Bank."

Ross also expressed his initial skepticism about the longevity of the Money in the Bank concept. However, as time passed, he realized its uniqueness and the suspense it brings to the table.

"You know, when we first started with Money in the Bank, I never thought it would endure as long as it has. But it's a truly unique concept, a cool way of earning a title match while adding suspense and excitement. So, I have to say it was a hell of a show."

