The Undertaker's 1 DeadMan Show Hits Five US Cities

The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer, will embark on new tour across the United States, presenting his highly acclaimed "1 DeadMan Show" starting next month.

Check out the complete press release from WWE:

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW on Tour This August & November 07/14/2023

Tickets for Shows in Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Cleveland & Pittsburgh On Sale Friday, July 21

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) is thrilled to unveil the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW, expanding its reach to Louisville, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Pittsburgh in the upcoming months.

The solo performance featuring the WWE Legend, The Undertaker, will commence on Thursday, August 24 at The Kentucky Center-Bomhard Theatre in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets can be purchased at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org.

The tour will continue with the following additional stops:

Friday, August 25 – St. Louis at The Pageant – Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com

Saturday, August 26 – Kansas City, Mo. at Uptown Theater – Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com

Thursday, November 9 – Indianapolis at Murat Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Tickets available at www.ticketmaster.com

Friday, November 10 – Cleveland at The Agora – Tickets available at www.agoracleveland.com/

Saturday, November 11 – Pittsburgh at Byham Theater – Tickets available at www.trustarts.org

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will offer an intimate setting, allowing "The Phenom" to share never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career. Additionally, The Undertaker will engage with the WWE Universe in attendance, taking questions and making the experience truly interactive. This extraordinary show has enjoyed tremendous success, having sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio, and London since its debut last summer.

Tickets for the highly anticipated UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW tour will be available starting Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Exclusive pre-sale opportunities will commence on Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. local time. For each show, a limited number of VIP tickets, which include premier seating and a meet-and-greet session with The Undertaker, will also be made available.