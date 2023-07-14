Former WWE Star Mandy Rose's Ring Gear Fetches Impressive Bids on eBay

We're now on THREADS!

Mandy Rose, a former WWE Superstar, has put up one of her in-ring attires for auction on eBay, and it's fetching quite a substantial amount of money.

Taking to Twitter, the former NXT Women's Champion promoted the listing of her red match-worn ring gear from her time in NXT.

In the description of the eBay listing, Rose wrote:

"This is a must-have addition for any wrestling fan's collection – an autographed piece of Mandy Sacs' title match ring-worn gear! It's a one-of-a-kind original signed by me, making it a valuable collectible for any enthusiast of authentic sports memorabilia.

This particular outfit holds immense significance to me. Although I had contemplated parting with it, I know my fans went crazy over it, and there will be someone out there who would love to own it! From top to bottom, this attire paid homage to the amazing Nikki Bella, and I received countless compliments and comparisons when I wore it, even breaking the Internet! Moreover, this gear accompanied me during the last few matches of my career thus far. I trust that one of my greatest fans will cherish it dearly, holding it close as a token of remembrance for my remarkable 413-day title reign!

– Mandy"

Check out Mandy Sacs Title Match Ring Worn Gear https://t.co/rK6f3CfohQ #eBay via @eBay — Mandy (@mandysacs) July 12, 2023

The leading bid stands at $23,100. With over five days remaining, this number is likely to climb even higher.

🗣️ We'd love to hear your thoughts on this story! Share your comments below...