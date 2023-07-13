Mandy Rose's Pro Wrestling Future Uncertain With Sights Set On Potential Elsewhere

We're now on THREADS!

There's a possibility that Mandy Rose's journey in pro wrestling isn't over just yet. Despite her recent setbacks, she has hinted at the potential for a comeback in the future.

In December 2022, Rose was on top of the NXT women's division as the Women's Champion, holding the title for over 400 days however her reign came to a shocking and unexpected end on the December 13th episode of NXT 2.0 when she lost the championship to Roxanne Perez.

The situation took a turn for the worse the next day when Rose was released from WWE due to her involvement in producing adult content on her exclusive fan site.

Since then, Mandy Rose has kept a low profile in the wrestling world, but she doesn't consider herself retired. During a fan Q&A session on Instagram, when asked about her future in the ring, Rose expressed uncertainty but hinted at possibilities down the line.

"I don't know if 'retired' is the right word, but I'm not doing it right now. I don't know about the future. Pretty busy right now, doing a lot of things and all is well, so."

Rose also discussed her wrestling future on The Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Show. Although she didn't rule out a return to wrestling, she emphasized her focus on various other projects she's currently involved in.

"I'm on a different path now, going through a transitional phase. I'm not with the WWE anymore. Not to say that I won't wrestle in the future, I'm not really sure. But right now, I'm taking a break and devoting my attention to my skincare line, my other brands, DaMandyz Donutz, helping out at my dad's deli, and pursuing some plans I have in the works."