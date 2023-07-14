WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Becky Lynch Recently Attended Hospital Due to Urgent Medical Issue

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently found herself in need of urgent medical attention, leading to a trip to the hospital.

Lynch revealed in a recent interview with USA Today that upon arriving from London, she had to make a detour from the airport straight to the emergency room. The purpose of her visit was to address the removal of a cyst. She shared that the procedure had to be repeated on Friday, but despite the medical setback, she was back in the ring and ready to perform by Monday.

Looking ahead, Becky Lynch expressed her anticipation for SummerSlam and expressed her desire to face off against Trish Stratus once more. 

Tags: #wwe #becky lynch

