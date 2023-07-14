Becky Lynch Recently Attended Hospital Due to Urgent Medical Issue

We're now on THREADS!

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently found herself in need of urgent medical attention, leading to a trip to the hospital.

Lynch revealed in a recent interview with USA Today that upon arriving from London, she had to make a detour from the airport straight to the emergency room. The purpose of her visit was to address the removal of a cyst. She shared that the procedure had to be repeated on Friday, but despite the medical setback, she was back in the ring and ready to perform by Monday.

Looking ahead, Becky Lynch expressed her anticipation for SummerSlam and expressed her desire to face off against Trish Stratus once more.