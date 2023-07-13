Jim Cornette Commends WWE's Utilization of Cody Rhodes Compared to His AEW Run

We're now on THREADS!

Jim Cornette had some positive remarks about how Cody has been utilized in WWE compared to his time in AEW.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran Cornette commended WWE for their handling of Cody Rhodes when juxtaposed with his tenure as The American Nightmare in AEW.

“He’s the biggest babyface in the wrestling business now. That just goes to show you how quick things can turn around. He was a babyface in AEW and the fans were booing him, and now he’s the biggest babyface in the biggest company in the world.”

“It’s the same guy but it’s the presentation. It’s the same product, but you’re getting a negative reaction because of the way you’re marketing it in one place and it’s selling like gangbusters in the other place.”