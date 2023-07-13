The Fan Photo That Immortalized Wrestling's History-Altering Moment

We're now on THREADS!

July 7, 1996 marked a pivotal moment in the world of professional wrestling. On this day, WCW and Eric Bischoff made a bold move that would forever alter the industry. The decision to turn Hulk Hogan heel proved to be a game-changer beyond anyone's expectations.

During the main event of the Bash at the Beach, Hogan stunned the audience by revealing himself as the enigmatic third member of Kevin Nash and Scott Hall's team. In a shocking betrayal, he turned his back on his loyal fanbase and embraced his dark side.

The moment has remained etched in fans' minds since it went down 27 years ago.

A captivating snapshot frozen in time, a fan's photo captured the very instant that would go on to reshape the course of wrestling history.