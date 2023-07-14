GCW's Now and Forever Event Ignites New York City Tonight

We're now on THREADS!
Tonight in New York City, New York, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) is set to host their highly anticipated event, Now and Forever. The show will be broadcasted at 8 pm ET on FITE. Here's a glimpse of the exciting match lineup:
- Grim Reefer, Homicide & Matt Tremont vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)
- LuFisto vs. Utami Hayashishita
- Mike Bailey vs. Yoshihiko
- Gringo Loco vs. Arez vs. Komander
- Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)
- George South vs. Mance Warner
- GCW Tag Team Title Match: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) vs. The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL)
- GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. MAO
⚡ Big E Praises Xavier Woods' Impact on New Day's Success and Industry Influence
Big E showers praise on his friend and tag partner Xavier Woods during a recent interview with "After The Bell with Corey Graves." Highlight [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 14, 2023 12:11AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com