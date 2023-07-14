WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
GCW's Now and Forever Event Ignites New York City Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 14, 2023

Tonight in New York City, New York, Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) is set to host their highly anticipated event, Now and Forever. The show will be broadcasted at 8 pm ET on FITE. Here's a glimpse of the exciting match lineup:

- Grim Reefer, Homicide & Matt Tremont vs. Jimmy Lloyd & Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo)

- LuFisto vs. Utami Hayashishita

- Mike Bailey vs. Yoshihiko

- Gringo Loco vs. Arez vs. Komander

- Matt Cardona & Steph De Lander vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)

- George South vs. Mance Warner

- GCW Tag Team Title Match: The East West Express (Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne) (c) vs. The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL)

- GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. MAO

Tags: #gcw #now and forever

