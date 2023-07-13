Big E Praises Xavier Woods' Impact on New Day's Success and Industry Influence

We're now on THREADS!
Big E showers praise on his friend and tag partner Xavier Woods during a recent interview with "After The Bell with Corey Graves." Highlighting Woods' contributions both inside and outside the ring, Big E expresses his deep admiration for his teammate. "I'm incredibly proud of Xavier Woods, not just for his in-ring achievements," Big E affirms.
Big E praises Xavier Woods' pivotal role in The New Day's early success, recognizing Woods' talent in managing the group during their tag team matches, Big E highlights how his entertaining presence on the floor elevated their act and played a significant role in their initial breakthrough.
Moreover, Big E acknowledges Woods' contributions behind the scenes. Beyond his performance as a wrestler, Woods has created opportunities for others, creating jobs and fostering unity through his gaming channel.
Big E emphasizes that Woods' impact on the industry extends beyond what is seen in the ring, as much of his work happens behind closed doors.
