WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Big E Praises Xavier Woods' Impact on New Day's Success and Industry Influence

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

Big E Praises Xavier Woods' Impact on New Day's Success and Industry Influence

Big E showers praise on his friend and tag partner Xavier Woods during a recent interview with "After The Bell with Corey Graves." Highlighting Woods' contributions both inside and outside the ring, Big E expresses his deep admiration for his teammate. "I'm incredibly proud of Xavier Woods, not just for his in-ring achievements," Big E affirms.

Big E praises Xavier Woods' pivotal role in The New Day's early success, recognizing Woods' talent in managing the group during their tag team matches, Big E highlights how his entertaining presence on the floor elevated their act and played a significant role in their initial breakthrough.

Moreover, Big E acknowledges Woods' contributions behind the scenes. Beyond his performance as a wrestler, Woods has created opportunities for others, creating jobs and fostering unity through his gaming channel.

Big E emphasizes that Woods' impact on the industry extends beyond what is seen in the ring, as much of his work happens behind closed doors.

Jim Cornette Commends WWE's Utilization of Cody Rhodes Compared to His AEW Run

Jim Cornette had some positive remarks about how Cody has been utilized in WWE compared to his time in AEW. During a recent episode of the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 13, 2023 11:59PM


Tags: #wwe #big e #the new day #xavier woods

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82738/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer