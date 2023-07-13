AEW President Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Title Eliminator Tournament to Lineup

We're now on THREADS!

A new tournament to face a top AEW stat is set to get underway very soon.

All Elite Wrestling is no strange to a tournament, in fact, the company currently has three concurrent tournaments going on at the same time with the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

Now, AEW President Tony Khan has added another tournament.

During the July 13 edition of ROH TV on Honor Club, commentary announced the ROH TV Title Eliminator Tournament to determine the number one contender for Samoa Joe’s ROH World Television Championship at Death Before Dishonor on July 21.

The tournament will consist of four competitors. It will be Dalton Castle vs. Tony Nese and Shane Taylor vs. Shawn Dean.

In the first matchup, Castle defeated Nese and then Taylor beat Dean to advance to the finals, which will take place on the July 20 edition just one day before Death Before Dishonor.

The tournament winner vs. Samoa Joe will join Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mark Briscoe for the Ring of Honor World Championship on the lineup for next Friday’s pay-per-view.