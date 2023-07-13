WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW President Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Title Eliminator Tournament to Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

A new tournament to face a top AEW stat is set to get underway very soon.

All Elite Wrestling is no strange to a tournament, in fact, the company currently has three concurrent tournaments going on at the same time with the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament.

Now, AEW President Tony Khan has added another tournament.

During the July 13 edition of ROH TV on Honor Club, commentary announced the ROH TV Title Eliminator Tournament to determine the number one contender for Samoa Joe’s ROH World Television Championship at Death Before Dishonor on July 21.

The tournament will consist of four competitors. It will be Dalton Castle vs. Tony Nese and Shane Taylor vs. Shawn Dean.

The tournament winner vs. Samoa Joe will join Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mark Briscoe for the Ring of Honor World Championship on the lineup for next Friday’s pay-per-view.

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #tony khan

