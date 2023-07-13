Brian Pillman Jr. Parts Ways with AEW as Veteran Broadcaster Acknowledges Challenges In Company

We're now on THREADS!

Brian Pillman Jr. has made appearances in AEW since its inception, while still under contract with MLW, Pillman worked on a per-appearance basis for AEW until officially joining the promotion in 2021.

In 2020, Pillman teamed up with Griff Garrison to form the Varsity Blonds. They later added Julia Hart to their group, but she eventually left after being enticed by the House of Black. The team seldom appeared on Dynamite and Rampage but primarily wrestled on Dark and Dark: Elevation. Pillman's last televised match was on the February 1st episode of Rampage, where he was defeated by Swerve Strickland.

It was recently revealed that Pillman's contract with AEW had expired. During a recent episode of Grilling JR, AEW announcer Jim Ross acknowledged Pillman's exit and expressed his belief that the young star will find success in the wrestling industry.

Ross stated, "It wasn't working. He's not losing any ring time. He'll have plenty of opportunities. He just needs to plan his journey smartly, make wise decisions, and maximize his in-ring experience. He should wrestle as many matches as he can schedule. So, he's going to be fine; he just needs to have a plan and work it."