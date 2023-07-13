WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lio Rush Is Thrilled With Current Career Progression In IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

Lio Rush is elated with the current trajectory of his career, having recently returned from an exciting stint in Japan for NJPW's Best of the Super Juniors tournament.

Presently, he finds himself on a new journey in IMPACT Wrestling. Remarkably, Rush has swiftly ascended the ranks within the company, earning a prominent spot as he gears up to face Chris Sabin for the X-Division Championship at the forthcoming Slammiversary 2023 pay-per-view event.

During a interview with WrestleZone, Rush talked about feeling at his best.

“Now that I am here and now that I am staying here, I do feel like I’m at my best. I feel like I’m slowly creeping into my prime, it definitely feels like this is the right place and right time type of situation. I’ve never felt more clear headed, I’ve never felt more calm, poise. I’ve never felt more healthy, physically. I feel great, I really do. I'm fully ready for any and everything that comes my way because I will be prepared.”

Source: Fightful
