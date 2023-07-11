IMPACT Wrestling Teases Exciting News for European Expansion

We're now on THREADS!

Scott D'Amore has hinted at exciting news regarding IMPACT Wrestling's expansion into Europe.

Following IMPACT Wrestling's successful two-day Down Under tour in Australia and multiple shows in Canada, the company is experiencing continued growth.

During the IMPACT Slammiversary Press Pass, Scott D'Amore, the President of IMPACT, was asked about the possibility of holding Slammiversary overseas in the future.

"I believe the UK wrestling scene is thriving. I spent part of the mid-90s in Europe, starting with my first overseas tour in Hamburg. I traveled to England, Ireland, Wales, and at that time, the scene was quite subdued, apart from occasional WWE tours. There wasn't much going on. However, we've witnessed tremendous growth in the market there. When NXT UK launched, it did cause a temporary setback as they acquired a lot of talent and depleted the scene. But as is often the case in wrestling, it created opportunities for others to step up and shine, and they certainly have," explained D'Amore.

D'Amore further praised the passionate support of UK fans and the excellent European wrestling scene.

"Whether it's Slammiversary or other events, UK fans are remarkable in showing their unwavering support. European fans, too, have a deep appreciation for what we do. Having competed in Switzerland and Germany, I can attest to the thriving scene there. Wrestling fans have become incredibly knowledgeable. What always strikes me is their fervor, their vibrant energy. It's akin to attending a soccer match. Rest assured, you'll be hearing some thrilling news very soon regarding IMPACT Wrestling's involvement in the European market," revealed D'Amore.