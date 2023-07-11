Deonna Purrazzo Acknowledges Bigger Picture: IMPACT Knockouts Division Goes Beyond Herself

We're now on THREADS!

IMPACT Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo offered a preview of her upcoming match against Trinity Fatu (formerly Naomi in WWE) at IMPACT Slammiversary, acknowledging the significance of the Knockouts division beyond herself.

Scheduled to defend her IMPACT Knockouts championship on July 15, Deonna Purrazzo understands the potential Trinity possesses to elevate the division to new heights.

"As a champion, I never enter a match with the desire to lose. However, I recognize that the division extends beyond my own aspirations," Purrazzo shared during her appearance on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio. "We have a group of hardworking women who are equally invested in propelling this division forward. If Trinity, as the champion, can surpass me and secure victory, ultimately benefiting our company, then I have no complaints. At this stage in my IMPACT journey, whether I hold the championship or not – and I have lost it twice before – I continue to serve as one of the prominent figures representing our organization. I am immensely grateful for that. If having a champion who boasts a more substantial track record and platform than mine attracts greater attention to our product, sparks more discussions, and draws more viewers each week, I cannot undermine that. Our aim is growth and continual evolution. If Trinity accomplishes that feat, or if anyone else does, I cannot be discontented. In the end, it's all about what's best for business."