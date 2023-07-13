SPOILERS: Two Matches Confirmed For AEW Battle of the Belts VII Special

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Two additional matches have been officially confirmed for the upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts VII special, scheduled to take place this Saturday night on TNT immediately after Collision.

During the taping of this Friday's episode of Rampage, two matches were unveiled to the audience. The first match will feature Taya Valkyrie going head-to-head against AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm.

On Rampage, Valkyrie emerged victorious in a hard-fought battle against Izzy McQueen. Following the match, tensions escalated as Toni Storm and Saraya confronted Valkyrie. This confrontation ultimately led to Valkyrie challenging Storm to a title match at Battle of the Belts, a challenge that Storm readily accepted.

The second match scheduled for the special event is Orange Cassidy putting his International Title on the line against the formidable Lance Archer. This match was set up after Archer secured an impressive victory over Trent Beretta, after which he issued a challenge to Cassidy for a title match.

As of now, the only other confirmed match for the show is the TNT Champion Luchasaurus defending his title against Shawn Spears.