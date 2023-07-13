Speculation Surrounding Ronda Rousey's UFC Return Debunked

We're now on THREADS!

Speculation has arisen in the past day regarding the potential UFC comeback of Ronda Rousey, as she nears the end of her current contract with WWE.

Rousey has been absent from the fighting scene for a few years following consecutive defeats. Her reign as the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion was brought to an end by Holly Holm at UFC 193 in November 2015, when she was knocked out by a head kick. Subsequently, she suffered a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

According to previous reports, Rousey has a fixed timeline for her departure from WWE and is expected to conclude her involvement with the company following her rivalry with Shayna Baszler.

UFC fighter Chelsea Chandler recently informed MMA Junkie that she had heard rumors of Rousey's return to the octagon, this time as a featherweight.

"I've been hearing Ronda is coming back," Chandler revealed. "I've heard she's coming back at 145. You never know. ... If I got out there and put on the performance I plan on putting (on), I'll welcome her to 145. I think it would be a great fight. It has been a long time for her, and things change, people get better, and I think people are on to her one-trick-pony armbar. Money talks, and she would bring eyes to the sport again. I feel like her time in WWE is starting to go down, so I'd like to see it."

In an update, Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting has reported that there is no validity to the speculation surrounding Rousey's rumored return to the UFC.