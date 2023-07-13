WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Logan Paul's Prime Energy Drink Brews Trouble as Canada Joins the Caffeine Controversy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

Logan Paul's Prime Energy Drink Brews Trouble as Canada Joins the Caffeine Controversy

WWE Superstar Logan Paul's Prime Energy drink has encountered a series of setbacks this week, as concerns and criticism surrounding its extremely high caffeine content have escalated.

Recently, US Senator Chuck Schumer called for an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration into the sports drink endorsed by the influencer.

Following the probe, Canadian health officials have now issued a recall of the beverage throughout Canada. On Wednesday, officials informed Reuters that Prime Energy surpasses the national regulatory limits for caffeine, which stand at 180 mg in a single-serving container. Consequently, the product will no longer be permitted for sale in stores.

In a press release published on Monday, Schumer urged the FDA commissioner to investigate Prime Energy, saying the drink had "eye-popping levels of caffeine for a child's body" and posed "a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets." Schumer asked the federal agency to investigate the drink for its "claims, marketing and caffeine content."

John Cena Highlights Improved Health and Growth In WWE Compared To His Early Days

WWE veteran John Cena recently discussed how pro wrestling has undergone significant improvements since he began his career in 1999. During [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 13, 2023 05:40PM


Tags: #wwe #logan paul #canada

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82727/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer