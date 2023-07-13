Logan Paul's Prime Energy Drink Brews Trouble as Canada Joins the Caffeine Controversy

WWE Superstar Logan Paul's Prime Energy drink has encountered a series of setbacks this week, as concerns and criticism surrounding its extremely high caffeine content have escalated.

Recently, US Senator Chuck Schumer called for an investigation by the Federal Drug Administration into the sports drink endorsed by the influencer.

Following the probe, Canadian health officials have now issued a recall of the beverage throughout Canada. On Wednesday, officials informed Reuters that Prime Energy surpasses the national regulatory limits for caffeine, which stand at 180 mg in a single-serving container. Consequently, the product will no longer be permitted for sale in stores.

In a press release published on Monday, Schumer urged the FDA commissioner to investigate Prime Energy, saying the drink had "eye-popping levels of caffeine for a child's body" and posed "a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets." Schumer asked the federal agency to investigate the drink for its "claims, marketing and caffeine content."