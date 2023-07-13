WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

John Cena Highlights Improved Health and Growth In WWE Compared To His Early Days

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

John Cena Highlights Improved Health and Growth In WWE Compared To His Early Days

WWE veteran John Cena recently discussed how pro wrestling has undergone significant improvements since he began his career in 1999.

During an interview with actor-comedian Kevin Hart on Hart To Heart, Cena discussed the positive changes in the industry, with one major factor being the improved health of the athletes. He acknowledged that while the WWE had achieved financial success during the Attitude Era, there were numerous health issues among performers, including addiction problems and lifestyle-related challenges that tragically shortened the lives of many wrestlers from the 1980s and 1990s.

“The business has changed so much since I started. I think a whole lot better. Again, I’m thinking for you, I bet you comedy’s changed from ’98 until now. That’s the biggest thing, it has grown exponentially. To the point where — I always preface the NBA and the ABA in the ’70s, MLB in the late ’70s and ’80s, pro football in the ’80s. Like pro football now, it’s an operation. The NBA now is an operation, MLB’s an operation.”

Cena also talked about how WWE has grown by running more stadium shows over the years.

“WWE’s kind of followed the same trajectory where it is this massive, globally-reaching entertainment juggernaut that can show up anywhere. We’ve been to AT&T Stadium in Dallas and I’ve performed in Afghanistan and everywhere in between. I think as you have more success, and especially as they cast as a PG net, it’s a generational product.”

SPOILER On Seth Rollins Opponent For WWE SummerSlam 2023

News has surfaced regarding the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' anticipated adversary for the upcoming SummerSlam 2023 event in [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 13, 2023 11:51AM


Tags: #wwe #john cena

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82726/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer