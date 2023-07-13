John Cena Highlights Improved Health and Growth In WWE Compared To His Early Days

We're now on THREADS!

WWE veteran John Cena recently discussed how pro wrestling has undergone significant improvements since he began his career in 1999.

During an interview with actor-comedian Kevin Hart on Hart To Heart, Cena discussed the positive changes in the industry, with one major factor being the improved health of the athletes. He acknowledged that while the WWE had achieved financial success during the Attitude Era, there were numerous health issues among performers, including addiction problems and lifestyle-related challenges that tragically shortened the lives of many wrestlers from the 1980s and 1990s.

“The business has changed so much since I started. I think a whole lot better. Again, I’m thinking for you, I bet you comedy’s changed from ’98 until now. That’s the biggest thing, it has grown exponentially. To the point where — I always preface the NBA and the ABA in the ’70s, MLB in the late ’70s and ’80s, pro football in the ’80s. Like pro football now, it’s an operation. The NBA now is an operation, MLB’s an operation.”

Cena also talked about how WWE has grown by running more stadium shows over the years.

“WWE’s kind of followed the same trajectory where it is this massive, globally-reaching entertainment juggernaut that can show up anywhere. We’ve been to AT&T Stadium in Dallas and I’ve performed in Afghanistan and everywhere in between. I think as you have more success, and especially as they cast as a PG net, it’s a generational product.”