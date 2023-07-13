WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

We're now on THREADS!

SPOILER On Seth Rollins Opponent For WWE SummerSlam 2023 Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

News has surfaced regarding the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' anticipated adversary for the upcoming SummerSlam 2023 event in Detroit on August 5. Following Rollins' recent successful title defense against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank on July 1, tensions have continued to escalate between Rollins and Balor's faction, known as the Judgment Day group. According to Dave Meltzer, as mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio, the current plan for SummerSlam is a highly anticipated rematch between Rollins and Balor. Meltzer said: “Finn is wrestling Seth, that’s for SummerSlam. “Finn’s being protected right now. Finn’s beating everyone because they’ve got to get Finn back ready for Seth. “I do know that the plan was that Finn’s going over (winning) constantly because they’ve got to rehab him for Seth because that’s at SummerSlam.” ⚡ Uncle Howdy Joins WWE 2K23 as a Playable Character In DLC Update Exciting news for WWE 2K23 gamers! An absent WWE Superstar has now been included in the latest update. After Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in [...] — Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 12, 2023 11:58PM

⚡ Explore WNS

Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

Follow us on @WNSource Follow us on Instagram LIKE us on Facebook ⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com

https://wrestlr.me/82725/ Copy URL

Post Your Comments...

>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.