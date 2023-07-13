WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER On Seth Rollins Opponent For WWE SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

News has surfaced regarding the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins' anticipated adversary for the upcoming SummerSlam 2023 event in Detroit on August 5.

Following Rollins' recent successful title defense against Finn Balor at Money in the Bank on July 1, tensions have continued to escalate between Rollins and Balor's faction, known as the Judgment Day group.

According to Dave Meltzer, as mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio, the current plan for SummerSlam is a highly anticipated rematch between Rollins and Balor.

Meltzer said:

“Finn is wrestling Seth, that’s for SummerSlam.

“Finn’s being protected right now. Finn’s beating everyone because they’ve got to get Finn back ready for Seth.

“I do know that the plan was that Finn’s going over (winning) constantly because they’ve got to rehab him for Seth because that’s at SummerSlam.”

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #summerslam #seth rollins #finn balor

