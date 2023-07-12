Uncle Howdy Joins WWE 2K23 as a Playable Character In DLC Update

We're now on THREADS!
Exciting news for WWE 2K23 gamers!
An absent WWE Superstar has now been included in the latest update. After Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in 2022, fans were introduced to his intriguing character, Uncle Howdy.
A recent patch update for WWE 2K23 introduced Bray Wyatt's new entrance. And now, in an upcoming DLC pack set to release next week, the game will feature Uncle Howdy's complete entrance as well.
At present both, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are off WWE television, but gamers will be able to reintroduce themselves to the duo virtually.
Uncle Howdy's entrance looks sick in #WWE2K23 pic.twitter.com/NPbScQpLT4— 𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖘™ (@WhatsTheStatus) July 12, 2023
⚡ The Rock and Grayson Waller Engage Over Cringe-Worthy Outfit
WWE SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller playfully took a jab at The Rock through a Twitter video, mocking the veteran wrestler's attire from [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 12, 2023 11:49PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com