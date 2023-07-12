Uncle Howdy Joins WWE 2K23 as a Playable Character In DLC Update

We're now on THREADS!

Exciting news for WWE 2K23 gamers!

An absent WWE Superstar has now been included in the latest update. After Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in 2022, fans were introduced to his intriguing character, Uncle Howdy.

A recent patch update for WWE 2K23 introduced Bray Wyatt's new entrance. And now, in an upcoming DLC pack set to release next week, the game will feature Uncle Howdy's complete entrance as well.

At present both, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are off WWE television, but gamers will be able to reintroduce themselves to the duo virtually.