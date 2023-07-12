WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Uncle Howdy Joins WWE 2K23 as a Playable Character In DLC Update

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2023

Exciting news for WWE 2K23 gamers!

An absent WWE Superstar has now been included in the latest update. After Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in 2022, fans were introduced to his intriguing character, Uncle Howdy.

A recent patch update for WWE 2K23 introduced Bray Wyatt's new entrance. And now, in an upcoming DLC pack set to release next week, the game will feature Uncle Howdy's complete entrance as well.

At present both, Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are off WWE television, but gamers will be able to reintroduce themselves to the duo virtually.

#wwe #wwe 2k23 #wwe games #bray wyatt #uncle howdy

