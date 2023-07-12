WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

The Rock and Grayson Waller Engage Over Cringe-Worthy Outfit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2023

The Rock and Grayson Waller Engage Over Cringe-Worthy Outfit

WWE SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller playfully took a jab at The Rock through a Twitter video, mocking the veteran wrestler's attire from the 1996 Survivor Series PPV at Madison Square Garden where he made his debut.

Waller captioned the video by stating that his MSG debut was "better."

The Rock responded in good humor, acknowledging the cringe-worthy nature of his outfit and applauding Waller's observation. However, he couldn't resist firing back, commenting on Waller's appearance and comparing it to someone emerging from a rather peculiar circumstance.

The Rock also jokingly attributed his cringe debut outfit to the creative input of his fellow wrestler, Triple H.


Tags: #wwe #the rock #dwayne johnson #grayson waller

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82718/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer