The Rock and Grayson Waller Engage Over Cringe-Worthy Outfit

WWE SmackDown Superstar Grayson Waller playfully took a jab at The Rock through a Twitter video, mocking the veteran wrestler's attire from the 1996 Survivor Series PPV at Madison Square Garden where he made his debut.

Waller captioned the video by stating that his MSG debut was "better."

The Rock responded in good humor, acknowledging the cringe-worthy nature of his outfit and applauding Waller's observation. However, he couldn't resist firing back, commenting on Waller's appearance and comparing it to someone emerging from a rather peculiar circumstance.

The Rock also jokingly attributed his cringe debut outfit to the creative input of his fellow wrestler, Triple H.