AEW's Blind Tag Eliminator Tournament Finals Set

Following this week's episode of Dynamite, the highly-anticipated finals of AEW's Blind Tag Eliminator Tournament have been officially confirmed.

Adam Cole and MJF emerged victorious in their intense match against Big Bill and Brian Cage, securing their spot in the finals. On the other side, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara displayed exceptional teamwork and defeated Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin, earning their place in the championship match.

Fans can look forward to witnessing the culmination of the tournament on next week's episode of Dynamite, airing live on TBS.

The updated card for the show includes the third Blood & Guts Match featuring Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC facing off against Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Kota Ibushi.

Additionally, the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Finals will showcase a clash between the formidable duo of Adam Cole and MJF and the formidable pairing of Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara.