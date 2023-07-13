WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

AEW's Blind Tag Eliminator Tournament Finals Set

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 13, 2023

AEW's Blind Tag Eliminator Tournament Finals Set

Following this week's episode of Dynamite, the highly-anticipated finals of AEW's Blind Tag Eliminator Tournament have been officially confirmed.

Adam Cole and MJF emerged victorious in their intense match against Big Bill and Brian Cage, securing their spot in the finals. On the other side, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara displayed exceptional teamwork and defeated Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin, earning their place in the championship match.

Fans can look forward to witnessing the culmination of the tournament on next week's episode of Dynamite, airing live on TBS.

The updated card for the show includes the third Blood & Guts Match featuring Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and PAC facing off against Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, and Kota Ibushi.

Additionally, the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Finals will showcase a clash between the formidable duo of Adam Cole and MJF and the formidable pairing of Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara.

AEW Dynamite Results for July 12th, 2023

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Jul 13, 2023 02:27AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #adam cole #mjf

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82724/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer