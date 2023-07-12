AEW Dynamite Results for July 12th, 2023

We're now on THREADS!

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TBS.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/12/2023)

The usual "Light the fuse ..." theme song hits to get us started with this week's show. We then shoot live inside the SaskTel Center in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada where the crowd goes wild as Excalibur welcomes us to the program.

Chris Jericho vs. Komander

From there, we head to the ring for our opening contest. "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts introduces Chris Jericho and out he comes as the fans sing along with "Judas in My Mind" by Fozzy.

As he settles in the ring, his music cuts off but the fans keep singing. They finish the chorus and applaud themselves. Cocky bunch. Now the theme for Komander hits and Alex Abrahantes poses like fireworks are gonna explode but nothing happens.

Komander settles inside the squared circle as Excalibur and Tony Schiavone talk us through some highlights of his past in AEW. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening.

The fans chant "Jericho! Jericho!" as the two stare each other down. Jericho shoves Komander and the masked man starts fighting back. Jericho drops Komander with a vicious chop in the corner.

Moments later, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Jericho start a lengthy run in the offensive lead. Komander fights back after a few minutes, decking "The Wizard" and walking the ropes for his trademark high spot.

The J.A.S. leader fights back briefly but is knocked out to the floor where Komander leaps off the top rope with a tilting, turning moonsault splash of some kind. The fans react with an insanely loud "Holy sh*t!" chant. In the ring, he comes off the top with a flipping leg drop for a close near fall attempt.

Excalibur and Tony Schiavone talk about how odd it is to see Jericho wrestling without any members of the J.A.S. at ringside. Komander goes for another high spot but Jericho counters with a code-breaker and follows up with the Liontamer / Walls of Jericho for the submission victory. Good opener.

Winner: Chris Jericho

The Don Callis Family .. And Chris Jericho?

After the match, Chris Jericho remains in the ring and then an ominous tone starts playing. Similar, but different, to Mike Tyson in his prime coming to the boxing ring with one single scary tone playing. Would be cool if anyone else but the guy who came out comes out, as Don Callis emerges from the back.

Callis settles in the ring across from Jericho and the fans loudly boo. He brings up how the two were part of a faction led by Bad News Allen many moons ago. They even show footage of a very young Jericho and Callis with Bad News Allen.

Jericho jokes about how he kept all his hair and Callis, well, didn't. Jericho brings up that Allen told him way back then to always stick together with Callis. Callis says they didn't really keep that promise. He leaves and Jericho looks up in contemplation.

HOOK Gains A Small Measure Of Revenge On Jungle Boy

We shoot to the parking lot where Alex Marvez is standing outside of Jungle Boy's car. He knocks on the window and he talks about how this has become an unsafe working environment. He claims he will only do his job in the ring, not in the parking lot like a dirty scumbag.

On that note, we see him turn into the car to deal with something and we learn that it is, in fact, the "Cold Hearted Handsome Devil" and twinkle of Taz's eye, HOOK, that has been sent for. The FTW Champion pummels Jungle Boy, who ends up slamming HOOK's dome into the car door and scurrying away as we head to a commercial break.

MJF & Adam Cole Bro Down!

We return from the commercial and we see MJF and Adam Cole in their latest bro-down session. They go to a bar and MJF sees a bunch of girls walking by. He asks if Cole wants to have some fun. He says he's loyal to Britt Baker. MJF asks why he isn't wearing the shirt he had made for them. Cole says he lost it. MJF leaves with the girls and comes back bragging. Cole admits to MJF he didn't lose the shirt and says he'll wear it if they do what he wants to do next. He whispers it to MJF and he replies, "Dude ... what the ..."

Now we shoot to MJF and Adam Cole in a hotel room about to play the new AEW Fight Forever video game. MJF thinks it's nerdy at first but realizes it's fun when you're actually playing with someone else. MJF talks about never having friends and Cole tells him he's actually pretty cool. They each admit they originally planned to cross the other and have a laugh. They decide they wanna win the AEW Tag-Team Titles. They do so on the AEW Fight Forever video game and celebrate.

Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament

Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

From there, we return inside the arena where Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin make their way out for the latest match in the ongoing Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament. They settle in the ring and await the arrival of their opposition.

On that note, the theme for Sammy Guevara plays and out comes "The Spanish God" accompanied by Daniel Garcia. The two settle in the squared circle and it's now time for semifinal action in the Blind Eliminator tourney.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Cassidy and Guevara. Sammy does the dramatic hands up and down in the pockets routine to mock Cassidy. Cassidy goes to do the same but surprises him by snatching a head-lock.

We see some more goofy comedy spots and then Darby Allin tags in. The fans chant for him as he and Guevara go at it. Garcia sneaks in a cheap shot from the ring apron and gets decked for his efforts. Darby heads back in the ring and rolls up Sammy but Sammy kicks out.

Garcia tags in and hits a front chancery to help shift the offensive momentum into the favor of the J.A.S. duo. On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Darby and Cassidy fire up for a big offensive run but Prince Nana comes out for a distraction, which allows Swerve Strickland to sneak in and lay out Darby Allin.

Back in the ring, Guevara finishes him off for the pin. With the win, Garcia and Guevara advance to the finals of the Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament. They will face the winner on 7/29 on Collision of tonight's Adam Cole & MJF vs. Big Bill & Brian Cage bout.

Winners and ADVANCING to the Finals: Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia

Blind Eliminator Tag-Team Tournament

Adam Cole & MJF vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill

We see a new Nick Wayne video package ahead of his AEW debut tonight and then head to another commercial.

When we return, we see Renee Paquette backstage with Adam Cole, who is pacing back-and-forth on the phone trying to reassure Britt Baker that he didn't do anything stupid when hanging out with MJF. Up walks Roderick Strong in a neck collar asking if Cole is really starting to like MJF.

Cole says he's not half bad and to trust him. He gets a text and smiles as he reads it, as MJF tells him to wear their tag shirt and hit the double clothesline tonight.

He gets another text and his face drops as he reads MJF saying he just saw Brian Cage walk by him in the hallway and he can't wrestle tonight now because he's got the flu. He tells Roderick Strong he can't talk right now because he's got to make a call. "Max, you're not sick, come on!"

Back in the arena, Big Bill's theme hits and out he comes. He stops and is joined by "The Machine" Brian Cage, who joins him and heads to the ring. They settle inside and await the arrival of their opposition.

Adam Cole's theme hits and out he comes with MJF, who does the whole Adam Cole entrance routine, super energetic and over-the-top. They settle in the ring and take their jackets off to reveal their tag-team cut-off t-shirts for another big pop. The fans chant "MJF! MJF!"

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. MJF and Big Bill kick things off for their respective teams. MJF leads the fans in a body slam chant and goes to pick up Big Bill but can't, so he runs over and tags in Cole. The two head to the floor and Cole gives him a pep talk.

We head to a mid-match commercial break and when we return, we see MJF lose his sh*t when Big Bill rips the tag team shirt off of Cole and wipe his ass with it. MJF fires up and ends up hitting the body slam that he couldn't twice earlier for a huge pop and a "Holy sh*t!" chant.

Now we see MJF and Cole hit a bunch of double team spots as the crowd goes bonkers. Cole eventually scores the pin and the two will move on to face Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in the tourney finals.

Winners and ADVANCING to the Finals: Adam Cole & MJF

Story Time With Adam Cole & MJF (..BAY-BAY!)

Once the match wraps up, MJF asks if there are any devil-worshippers in the house. They cheer and then he leads fans in a "Do the thing" chant and Cole does his "Adam Cole BAY-BAY" routine. MJF talks about how close they were to hitting that double clothesline tonight and he promises Canada that they will soon. The fans chant "Double clothesline!"

Adam Cole then gets on the mic and says who's ready for story time with Adam Cole ...BAY-BAY?! He says he didn't expect to be in a team with MJF but now he's sure of one thing, they're winning this tournament. He talks about how if they do, they get a shot at the AEW Tag-Team Championships.

He promises one thing, if they win the tourney, they're winning those titles. Why? MJF says because we're better than you, Cole says BAY-BAY. They pose for the fans and wrap things up. Just too much fun. Too much f'n fun.

Jake Hager Hands Over The Purple Bucket Hat

Renee Paquette is backstage with Jake Hager. He enters the locker room with Chris Jericho and talks about how he hopes he isn't taking Don Callis serious. Jericho says there's a lot of history there and he doesn't know yet.

Hager mentions how they have history, too. He says he saved Jericho's life 10 years ago in Abu Dhabi and gave up an undefeated MMA career to be here with him in AEW since day one. He says until Jericho can be real with him, he can't give him 100. He takes off his purple bucket hat and hands it to him and walks off. We head to another commercial break.

Owen Hart Women's Foundation Tournament

Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue

When we return from the break, The Outcasts theme hits and out comes Ruby Soho accompanied by Saraya and Toni Storm. They head to the ring as we see highlights of Soho's victory over Britt Baker to advance in the tourney last week.

Back live, we see Skye Blue make her way out and head to the ring. Excalibur reminds us of the move she hit on Soho to pin her in tag-team competition on Collision a few weeks ago.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with semifinal action in the ongoing Owen Hart Women's Foundation Tournament. Skye starts off well but ends up on the floor, where Storm rams her into the steel steps.

After that, the referee sees what is going on and ejects Saraya and Toni Storm from ringside. The fans chant at the two as they are forced to go to the back. At ringside, Soho continues to attack Blue's knee, ramming it into the ring steps repeatedly.

On that note, we shift gears and head to a mid-match commercial break as this Owen Hart Cup tourney bout continues. When we return, we see Soho fire up as the fans chant "Ruby sucks! Ruby sucks!" She hits the old Stunning Steve Austin stun-gun for the win. She will face the winner of Athena vs. Willow Nightingale from Friday's Rampage in the finals of this year's tourney.

Winner and ADVANCING to the Owen Hart Cup Finals: Ruby Soho

This Saturday Night On AEW Collision ...

We see a video package to promote this week's AEW Collision with highlights of CM Punk and Ricky Starks each winning their tourney semifinal bouts to advance to the finals of the Owen Hart Men's Foundation Tournament.

They meet in the finals and the tag titles will also be on the line this coming Saturday night on Collision. After this, we head to another commercial break.

World Premiere Of "Rap Class" Music Video With Harley Cameron

When we return, we see the world premiere of the "Rap Class" single from the fast-rapping and pretty decent singing Harley Cameron. It isn't long but when it's over, we see QT Marshall and Aron Solo celebrating how awesome it was with Harley.

Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. Nick Wayne

Now we head back inside the arena where Swerve Strickland's theme hits and out he comes with fellow Mogul Embassy member, Prince Nana. He settles in the ring and awaits the arrival of his opponent.

The theme for the much-hyped in-ring AEW debut of Nick Wayne plays and out comes the youngster to a decent pop from the fans in Saskatoon. His debut is being treated as a big deal. Let's see what he's got!

Darby Allin comes out and hugs Nick Wayne and then heads to the back as Wayne runs down to the ring and looks ready for business.

From there, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Taz sings the praises of Nick Wayne as the youngest member of the AEW talent roster and mentions how there is a history between he and Swerve in the Seattle Indy Wrestling scene.

Nick fires up and starts hitting high spots and then executes an insane hurricanrana from the ring apron out to the floor on Swerve. After that, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Wayne getting beat down by Swerve. He starts to show signs of life. We keep seeing shots of his mom watching on from the crowd. The fans chant Wayne's name as he fires up, but Swerve cuts his momentum short with a big back-breaker.

Swerve takes Wayne to the top-rope. Out comes Darby Allin cheering Wayne on. Wayne fights back and takes Swerve off the top-rope with a wild hurricanrana. He follows up with a Wayne's World springboard cutter for a close near fall, but Swerve gets his foot on the ropes.

Back up to the top-rope, Swerve hits an absolutely insane power bomb that looks like it nearly kills Wayne. He follows up with a running knee and goes for the cover but Wayne kicks out. The crowd goes nuts and breaks out in a loud "This is Awesome!" chant. Swerve stomps on Wayne's elbow as Darby watches on in terror. Swerve hits his finisher and gets the win.

Winner: Shane "Swerve" Strickland

Fifth Members For Team Elite & Team BCC At Blood & Guts

Excalibur does his speed-read through updates to the lineup for Friday's Rampage, Saturday's Collision, Saturday's Battle of the Belts and next Wednesday's Dynamite. That was a lot just saying that. Can't imagine trying to read through all of it in a 10-second window in a way where anyone watching is retaining any of that information without logging onto the web to check it again.

Anyways, it's main event (segment) time!

The ominous tone plays again and out comes Don Callis. He says he's out here to announce the fifth member of the Team Blackpool Combat Club for Blood & Guts next Wednesday night in Boston, Mass.

Callis calls Kenny Omega an ingrate and says the real Omega is a coward and a punk. Before he can say anything else, the theme for "The Cleaner" plays and out emerges the leader of The Elite as the crowd goes nuts.

As Omega nears the ring, he is ambushed with a sneak-attack by Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita of the BCC. Joining them is presumably their fifth member, the returning "Bastard" PAC, in beating down Omega in the ring.

PAC tells a beaten down Omega he has no idea how long he's waited for this. He says Omega shattered his nose bone and cost him his title. He then reveals he is, in fact, the fifth member of Team BCC for Blood & Guts.

Mox gets on the mic as PAC heads to the top-rope. They put a chair over Omega's head and PAC gets ready to jump but Omega tells Mox we still have a fifth member, too. He tells them to check the screen.

Some music plays and we see Kota Ibushi will be joining them for The Golden Elite at Blood & Guts. Out comes The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page to chase off the BCC. The fans react with "Cowboy sh*t!" chants as Page gets on the mic and vows that at Blood & Guts, the BCC and The Elite finish things once and for all.

Omega gets on the mic and says Callis will never win this battle. He says when all five of the BCC guys are down and out, that's when he's coming for Don Callis. He says "Goodbye, muah, and goodnight, bang!" That's how this week's show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!