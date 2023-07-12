John Cena Appearing In Upcoming Barbie Film Is Thanks To Chance Encounter with Margot Robbie

We're now on THREADS!

As previously reported you'll be able to catch a glimpse of WWE veteran John Cena in the upcoming Barbie film, and it's all thanks to a fortunate turn of events.

Margot Robbie, the sensational movie star, has played numerous unforgettable roles throughout her career. However, this summer, audiences will see her embody the iconic doll, Barbie. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Robbie shared some details about how Cena unexpectedly made an appearance in the film.

"I happened to run into him at a restaurant in London. We had previously worked together, so there was a connection. Interestingly, when I went to pay the bill, I was informed that John Cena had already taken care of it. I was taken aback and immediately started looking around, thinking, 'Where is he?' I mean, he's a big guy, not easy to miss."

Margot Robbie and John Cena have a history together, having co-starred in "Suicide Squad 2." Cena took it upon himself to return the favor and support Robbie when she approached him about making a surprise appearance in "Barbie." At the time, Cena was occupied filming "Fast X" nearby, and Robbie wanted to give her former co-star an opportunity to shine.

"I mentioned that we were shooting 'Barbie' right there, and I jokingly asked him, 'Would you like to play a merman in 'Barbie'?' To my surprise, he responded with a resounding 'Yes.' I thought he wouldn't agree just like that, but he's genuinely amazing like that."