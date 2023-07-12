Former WWE and ECW Star Mike Halac, Known as Mantaur, Passes Away Aged 55

We're now on THREADS!

Former WWE and ECW star Mike Halac, known as Mantaur and Bruiser Mastino, has passed away at the age of 55. His daughter, Demi, shared the news on his personal Facebook page, expressing her love for her father and the impact he had on many lives.

Halac debuted as Bruiser Mastino in 1991 for Europe's Catch Wrestling Association before joining WWE in 1994. He was repackaged as Mantaur and had notable matches, including a loss to Bam Bam Bigelow in 1995. Halac also made appearances in ECW and USWA, and briefly worked as Tank in WWE's Truth Commission. His career spanned several years in Europe and the American indie scene.

The cause of his death is currently unknown, although he had previously mentioned living with Type 2 diabetes.

WNS sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Mike Halac.