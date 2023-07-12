WWE Superstars Regain Last Names

We're now on THREADS!

Name changes are a common occurrence in WWE and it appears two more stars have reverted to using previous names.

During this past Tuesday's edition of NXT, it appears that two WWE stars have regained their last names. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz were backstage when they were approached by Angel and Humberto, but a graphic introducing Los Lotharios displayed their names as Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo once again. The surnames of both stars have also been restored on the WWE.com roster page which is a good sign they are here to stay.

During the show, there was a hint of a tag team match involving Carrillo, Garza, Dragon Lee, and Nathan Frazer, but Feroz and Leon appeared uninterested in interacting with Los Lotharios.