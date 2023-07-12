WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

WWE Broadcaster To Donate Kidney To Former Boss's Wife

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2023

WWE Broadcaster To Donate Kidney To Former Boss's Wife

WWE broadcaster Megan Morant recently made an impactful announcement on social media.

She shared that she is embarking on an important journey to donate one of her kidneys, aiming to save the life of her former boss's wife. 

“I’m still not really sure where to start with this post, but here’s my best try:

“Tomorrow I am donating my kidney.

“I’m sure you have lots of questions so here goes nothing: You see, back in November I learned that my friend @mstevenk needed a kidney. After chatting with him about kidney transplants at work, I was intrigued. I rushed home and spent the entire weekend reading kidney.org before telling Kirsh that I would gladly test for him. A few blood tests later, and I got a call that Kirsh and I were not a match.

“Instantly, I felt very sad. I wanted to help, but couldn’t. So I made a promise to myself: if the opportunity to donate a kidney ever comes up again in my life, I’ll do it.

“About a week later, on a group chat with my old work pals at the @patriots I learned that my previous boss’ wife was in kidney failure. It all felt meant to be. After 5 months of testing, and a few more months of waiting, the day has finally come. While Margrette and I also are not a blood type match, through the National Kidney Registry’s joint donor program, I will advance donate tomorrow and in return, Margrette will get a kidney to save her life.

“Throughout this whole process, Margrette has been an absolute rockstar. She remains extremely positive through her daily dialysis and continues to work in the nonprofit space to make life better for others all while enduring the pain and discomfort that is kidney failure.

“I feel so blessed to be in a position to help Margrette and her family. It’s truly the honor of my life, and it reminds me why we are all here: to help and be there for each other🫶🥹 While I’ve had my strong/brave girl face on this entire process, I’m not gonna lie, I’m a little nervous, so If you’re a person that prays, please keep us in your prayers tomorrow. 🙏💚 I ’ll see you all on the other side! We’ve got our green nails on and we are ready to go! #DonateLife #kidneydonor #kidney”

WNS wishes Morant and the recipient all the very best.

Source: instagram.com
Tags: #wwe #megan morant

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82710/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer