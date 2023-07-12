WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricky Starks Believes He Shares Equal Ground With CM Punk Ahead of Owen Hart Cup Finals

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 12, 2023

During a recent interview with Rusic & Rose, featuring Big Show, AEW star Ricky Starks discussed his upcoming match against CM Punk in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. 

"Some individuals tend to elevate certain wrestling figures and put them on a pedestal. However, in my perspective, I see myself on the same level as CM Punk. We are equals. I want to convey this message to Punk and everyone else. Regardless of past achievements in one's career or the accomplishments within AEW, the truth remains that I am an individual who can stand independently. I can stand side by side with anyone and compete fiercely, both on the microphone and inside the ring. I believe I have demonstrated this with my encounters against MJF and Chris Jericho. I don't anticipate any difference when it comes to facing Punk."

Starks and CM Punk are set to clash in the tournament finals, scheduled to take place on AEW Collision on Saturday, July 15.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #ricky starks #cm punk #owen hart #owen hart cup

